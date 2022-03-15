English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

    IT, e-commerce and logistics drive flexi-staffing in India, says industry federation

    ISF comprises human resources, and staffing firms such as TeamLease Services, Quess Corp, ManpowerGroup, Randstad, Gi Group, Genius Consultants, and Addeco among others.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 15, 2022 / 05:01 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Sectors such as information technology, e-commerce, retail and logistics are the lead sectors driving flexi-staffing in the country during the third quarter of the FY22, the Indian Staffing Federation (ISF) said on March 15.

    The flexi-staffing industry withstood Omicron fears in Q3 of FY22, the ISF said adding that it grew 3.5 percent QoQ, and maintained 21.5 percent YoY growth.

    "IT and ITeS, e-commerce, retail, logistics, and hospitals were among the top hiring sectors in Q3 FY22,” the ISF said.

    ISF comprises human resources, and staffing firms such as TeamLease Services, Quess Corp, ManpowerGroup, Randstad, Gi Group, Genius Consultants, and Addeco among others.

    ISF member companies currently represent 11.9 lakh flexi- staffing workforce in India and in the third quarter facilitated the employment of 40,000 job seekers.

    Close

    Related stories

    “ISF members provided employment to 40,000 fresh jobseekers QoQ whilst providing formal employment to 2.11 lakh fresh jobseekers YoY, in spite of the pandemic linked challenges – over the last four quarters, from January to December 2021,” the staffing federation claimed.

    Lohit Bhatia, president of ISF said the growing demand for the flexi-staffing workforce is a result of the increasing demand in the formal sector employment.

    “Almost every sector faced challenges over the last year even as the economy emerged from the second wave of the pandemic. However, companies have been quick to adapt and the flexi-staffing industry has been able to address the changing nature of demand for workforce. ISF members continued to provide employment to 2.11 lakh fresh jobseekers YoY, withstanding challenges from the second wave and the beginning of the Omicron wave,” said Bhatia, who is also president (workforce management) at Quess Corp Ltd.

     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Ecommerce #Flexi staffing #ISF #IT #logistics #Quess Corp #Retail #staffing #Teamlease
    first published: Mar 15, 2022 05:01 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.