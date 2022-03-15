IT, e-commerce and logistics drive flexi-staffing in India, says industry federation

Representative image

Sectors such as information technology, e-commerce, retail and logistics are the lead sectors driving flexi-staffing in the country during the third quarter of the FY22, the Indian Staffing Federation (ISF) said on March 15.

The flexi-staffing industry withstood Omicron fears in Q3 of FY22, the ISF said adding that it grew 3.5 percent QoQ, and maintained 21.5 percent YoY growth.

"IT and ITeS, e-commerce, retail, logistics, and hospitals were among the top hiring sectors in Q3 FY22,” the ISF said.

ISF comprises human resources, and staffing firms such as TeamLease Services, Quess Corp, ManpowerGroup, Randstad, Gi Group, Genius Consultants, and Addeco among others.

ISF member companies currently represent 11.9 lakh flexi- staffing workforce in India and in the third quarter facilitated the employment of 40,000 job seekers.

“ISF members provided employment to 40,000 fresh jobseekers QoQ whilst providing formal employment to 2.11 lakh fresh jobseekers YoY, in spite of the pandemic linked challenges – over the last four quarters, from January to December 2021,” the staffing federation claimed.

Lohit Bhatia, president of ISF said the growing demand for the flexi-staffing workforce is a result of the increasing demand in the formal sector employment.

“Almost every sector faced challenges over the last year even as the economy emerged from the second wave of the pandemic. However, companies have been quick to adapt and the flexi-staffing industry has been able to address the changing nature of demand for workforce. ISF members continued to provide employment to 2.11 lakh fresh jobseekers YoY, withstanding challenges from the second wave and the beginning of the Omicron wave,” said Bhatia, who is also president (workforce management) at Quess Corp Ltd.