International Flights: After United, Air France to restart operations from India

More airlines are slowly restarting international flights from India as COVID-19 restrictions ease. Apart from United Airlines, Air France has also joined the line.

German major Lufthansa is expected to start soon, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.

Air France will operate 28 flights between Paris, and Indian cities - Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru from July 18 to August 1.

United has already got the go-ahead for 18 flights, from July 17 to August 31. The American airline will operate flights between Indian cities of Delhi and Mumbai, and Newark and San Francisco.

"The negotiations with Lufthansa is nearly done," the Minister said. Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola added that many more international airlines have approached to restart operations.

The controlled re-start to international flights, also called air bubbles, comes after many countries, starting from the US, pointed out that their airlines should also be allowed to conduct flights, similar to Air India's under the Vande Bharat Mission.

Read this story: The fare dilemma: United's flights from Delhi put spotlight on Air India's Vande Bharat ticket price