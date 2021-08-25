Infosys to open new digital development centre in Canada, create 500 jobs in three years

Representational image

Infosys announced on August 25 that it will establish a new digital development centre at its largest Canadian office in Mississauga. The move is aimed at creating 500 jobs in the Toronto Region over the next three years.

Infosys had previously committed to double its Canadian workforce to 4,000 employees by 2023. The digital development centre will play a key role in this expansion.

In the last two years, Infosys has created thousands of jobs across Toronto, Vancouver, Ottawa, Montreal, and most recently, Calgary.

Spanning nearly 50,000 square feet and bringing significant investment from Infosys to Canada, this digital development centre will train, upskill, and reskill employees in the technologies needed to help the country’s businesses accelerate their digital transformation.

It will also enable Infosys to better collaborate with clients to develop cross-functional solutions to pressing business challenges.

Commenting on the development, Ontario Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, Vic Fedeli said: “Ontario's deep talent pool, cutting edge innovation ecosystem, and competitive business costs make our province an ideal place for investment. We thank Infosys for investing in Ontario’s post-pandemic recovery by developing this global competency hub, tapping local talent, and partnering with local academic institutions to help develop a skilled workforce that will deliver new solutions, and, in turn, help other businesses thrive and grow.”

While the digital development centre is the first of its kind in Canada for Infosys, it is based on the proven model of six similar digital centres in the United States, which hire from local colleges and provide training and digital career paths.

Infosys, in the Toronto Region, currently serves businesses in the financial services, healthcare, communications, retail, and natural resources sectors. Artificial intelligence, data science, automation, and machine learning are the core capabilities that this centre would nurture and expand.

“We are proud to power digital Canada through the skills of the future and do our part in supporting post-pandemic economic recovery. The Toronto Region met all of our criteria when deciding where to set up the digital development centre, create new jobs and scale our business offerings,” said Ravi Kumar, President, Infosys.

He added: “Talent and high-tech know-how are in abundance, there is a real aptitude for new workplace development strategies, and many of our clients are based here.”