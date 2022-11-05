Infosys, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan join hands to promote Indian visual and performing arts

Representative Image

Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic arm of IT major Infosys, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (BVB) for the promotion of Indian visual and performing arts across the country.

Through this engagement, Infosys Foundation and BVB will provide a platform to over 4,500 beneficiaries, including 3,000 artists from underprivileged communities, towards preservation of traditional folk and classical art forms, according to an Infosys statement.

This collaboration will focus on keeping the visual and performing art forms of India alive by means of various activities such as week-long festivals, camps, exhibitions, and publications, over a period of three years, it said.

”The collaboration will give artists from across India a platform to portray their talents and take pride in their identities, thereby strengthening and unifying the artist community in the country,” the statement said.

To begin with, a week-long cultural festival commenced in Mysuru on Friday.

The aim of this festival is to present different art forms of India on one stage.

More festivals are scheduled to take place in New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Indore, and Chandigarh, it was stated.

Trustee, Infosys Foundation, Krish Shankar, said the Foundation is pleased to team up with BVB to encourage artists from various backgrounds to come to the forefront and display their talents.

This would help in safeguarding various art forms from being forgotten over time, he said.