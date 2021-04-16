MARKET NEWS

Ideas For Profit | Will the auto sector continue its fast-track race amidst the second wave of COVID-19?

The demand for personal vehicles and two-wheeler segments shot through the roof post the unlocking as people tried to avoid public transport, the recovery in demand was quite exceptional. Tractor & commercial vehicles witnessed slow recovery post unlocking. But now they are catching up fast as sales start to witness growth from pre-COVID levels. Watch the video to know more

