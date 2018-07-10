Hero MotoCorp stretches lead over HMSI in first quarter

Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp has increased its lead over rival Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) in the first quarter of the current fiscal. According to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Hero MotoCorp sold 20,60,342 bikes and scooters in the April-June period as compared to 16,90,423 units sold by HMSI, a gap of 3,69,919.

In the April-June quarter of last fiscal, Hero had sold 18,11,343 units as compared to 14,78,478 units of HMSI, a gap of 3,32,865 units.

Both the companies, however, have lost respective market shares during the first quarter of the current fiscal.

Hero's market share stood at 37.67 percent, down from 38.5 percent in the April-June period of 2017-18.

Similarly, HMSI's market share declined to 30.9 percent in the first quarter from 31.43 percent in the same period of the previous fiscal.

Bajaj Auto, on the other hand, saw its market share increase to 10.86 percent from 9.06 percent in the first quarter of the last financial year.

The company sold a total of 5,94,234 units during the April-June period of the current fiscal as compared to 4,26,562 units in the same period of the last fiscal.

Chennai-based TVS Motor Company also saw its market share dip in the first quarter. The company sold 5,26,445 units in the period under review to log a market share of 9.62 percent.

It had sold 4,81,074 bikes and scooters in the April-June quarter of 2017-18 to garner a market share of 10.23 percent.

As per SIAM data, the two-wheeler market, comprising motorcycles and scooters, stood at 54,69,777 units during April-June period of the current fiscal.

It stood at 47,04,129 units during the first quarter of 2017-18.