App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 01:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HEG CEO Ravi Jhunjhunwala on top of FY19 remuneration rankings, corporate watchdogs raise alarm

HEG, which manufactures graphite electrodes used in the steel industry, posted record-high profits for the last fiscal after graphite prices surged.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The almost three-fold jump in the pay package of HEG CEO Ravi Jhunjhunwala, who took home Rs 121.27 crore in FY19 even as the company’s shares nosedived, has caused concern among corporate governance watchdogs, The Economic Times has reported.

The compensation consists commissions of Rs 118.81 crore calculated at 2.5 percent of HEG’s net profit. His compensation against median salaries across the company was 4045:1, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Close

HEG, which manufactures graphite electrodes used in the steel industry, posted record-high profits for the last fiscal after graphite prices surged.

related news

However, share value has plunged by 81 percent from the Rs 4,950 all-time high in October 2018. Removal of anti-dumping duty, high Chinese imports and stop on export to Iran has had an impact, the report added.

The Companies Act, 2013, stipulates that a manager can receive 5 percent of net profit. If the company has more than one manager, then they can receive 10 percent of net profit.

"Promoters or shareholders' salary should be moderate and they should distribute the profits to all shareholders equally through dividends," Shriram Subramanian, CEO of InGovern Research Services, told the paper.

Stressing that wealth was tied to the shareholding of the company, Amit Tandon, managing director of Institutional Investor Advisory Services, said, “Promoters taking a huge salary will shake investor confidence in the stock and he will lose far more than he is hoping to gain through this payout.”

As it stands now, Jhunjhunwala may be the top earner last fiscal. But the position may change as companies such as Sun TV and Tech Mahindra have yet to publish their annual reports. Hero Motocorp CMD Pawan Munjal came in second with Rs 81.41 crore followed by Deepak Nitrite executive director Umesh Asaikar who took home Rs 59 crore.
First Published on Jul 26, 2019 01:15 pm

tags #Business #Companies #corporate governance #HEG #remuneration package #salary

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.