you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 03:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GoAir says it's verifying identity of person behind communal posts on Twitter

Asif Khan's account profile said he is a cabin crew at the airline

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

GoAir has said it's verifying if Asif Khan, who is at the centre of a storm on social media over his communal comments, is associated with the airline.

The furore had led to #boycottGoAir trending on Twitter.

"GoAir has zero tolerance policy and it is mandatory for all GoAir employees to comply with the company’s employment rules, regulations and policies, including social media behavior," a GoAir spokesperson said in response to a query from Moneycontrol.

Screen shots of Khan's profile, shared on Twitter, said he is a cabin crew at the airline. However, a search on the site didn't show up the account. "This account doesn't exist," is what Twitter said.

Following his comments, Twitter users had asked the airline to terminate him, and had even tagged Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

First Published on Jun 4, 2020 03:37 pm

tags #Business #Companies #GoAir #India

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.