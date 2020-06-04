GoAir says it's verifying identity of person behind communal posts on Twitter

GoAir has said it's verifying if Asif Khan, who is at the centre of a storm on social media over his communal comments, is associated with the airline.

The furore had led to #boycottGoAir trending on Twitter.

"GoAir has zero tolerance policy and it is mandatory for all GoAir employees to comply with the company’s employment rules, regulations and policies, including social media behavior," a GoAir spokesperson said in response to a query from Moneycontrol.

Screen shots of Khan's profile, shared on Twitter, said he is a cabin crew at the airline. However, a search on the site didn't show up the account. "This account doesn't exist," is what Twitter said.

Following his comments, Twitter users had asked the airline to terminate him, and had even tagged Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.



