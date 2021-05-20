Exclusive| Infosys has vaccinated 11,000, to get 1.6 million more doses, says COO UB Pravin Rao

Infosys COO UB Pravin Rao.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Software major Infosys has vaccinated more than 11,000 people, including employees and their families, against coronavirus and will need over 1.6 million vaccine doses to cover all of its staff and their dependents, the company's COO UB Pravin Rao told Moneycontrol in an exclusive interview.

11,000 people vaccinated

"We have set up vaccination centres in eight campuses. We have completed 11,000 vaccinations, which includes 3,000 for employees and 8,000 for dependents. We recently started covering those aged above 18. We have tied up with hospital chains and a commitment to procure 250,000 doses so far," Rao said.

The company had adopted a two-pronged approach to vaccination—through vaccination centres at its campuses as well as hospitals, where its employees and their kin get preferred slots. While it has been talking to manufacturers both in India and abroad, they are not inclined to supplying directly to companies for now.

Infy spoke to Pfizer, J&J

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"We have spoken to Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech—they want to deal with the government for now. We also spoke to senior officials of Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson—they want the government to sort out the indemnity clause," he said.

Infosys will need over 1.6 million doses

"We have over 2.43 lakh employees who will need two doses of vaccine, if you count two-three dependants per family and other staff, the total works out to over 1.6 million doses. Nasscom and CII are also in talks with the government to liberalise vaccine import and ease supply," he said.

Also read: Global bids for over 21 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses floated by States, but do not get your hopes too high

Impact of the second wave

Talking about the impact of the coornavirus wave that has sent daily infections and deaths to record high, Rao said it had been “pretty stressful” compared to the first wave.

"The second wave has been pretty stressful. In the first wave, it was about getting people to work from home, this time has been different. Few employees have tested positive, majority of employees have friends or families who have been impacted. It has been tough but things are getting better now."