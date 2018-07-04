App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2018 10:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Drivezy drives into Hyderabad with a fleet of 500 bikes and scooters

"Drivezy's marketplace allows individual vehicle owners to list their idle cars, motorcycles and scooters and turn them into profit-generating assets by renting the vehicles to customers at a fraction of the cost required to purchase a vehicle," the company said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Peer-to-peer vehicle sharing platform Drivezy today announced the launch of its bike sharing services, with a fleet of 500 bikes and scooters, in Hyderabad. Bengaluru-headquartered Drivezy currently operates in four other places -- Mumbai, Pune, Mysuru and Goa.

Drivezy is looking to triple its revenue and fleet size in the current financial year, a company statement said. The company aims to utilise the additional fleet to include one-way, intra-city sharing services for motorcycles and scooters. This will allow customers to pick a two-wheeler from designated locations and drop it at any Drivezy location within city limits, it was stated.

Unlike conventional rental services, this absolves the need of returning the vehicle at the point of origin, providing customers a greater degree of convenience. This will allow customers to travel at half the price of autos and taxis, the statement said.

"Drivezy's marketplace allows individual vehicle owners to list their idle cars, motorcycles and scooters and turn them into profit generating assets by renting the vehicles to customers at a fraction of the cost required to purchase a vehicle," the company said. Since the inception of this model, Drivezy has listed over 1,300 vehicles on its platform.

related news

The company plans to enlist over 10,000 two-wheelers by next month. Earlier this year, the company also launched its services with over 1,700 bikes listed across Bangaluru, Mangaluru, Mysuru and Goa. Backed by Y Combinator and Google, Drivezy has raised USD 16 million from leading global investors, the company said.
First Published on Jul 4, 2018 09:00 pm

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.