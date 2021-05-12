Welspun India to offer 50% monthly salary to families of employees for two years who died due to COVID-19

Welspun Corp

Welspun India on May 12 announced a series of initiatives for its employees. The company said it will pay 50 percent of the monthly salary for two years as living allowance to the family in case an employee died due to COVID-19.

The company will also pay for medical insurance for the family (including spouse and two children) with a cover of Rs 5 lakh for a period of 10 years. Further, Welspun will also be paying the education fees of up to two children up to graduation.

It said in a statement that it will consider spouse and children for suitable job roles based on company’s policy as per requisite qualification and skill.

Apart from these financial incentives for the deceased's family, Welspun has set up COVID-Care centers and War rooms to help members leverage its resources and networks for emergencies such as sourcing of various amenities/requirements including beds, medical consultation and testing.

It has also established 24x7 Wel-Care facilities at their Anjar and Vapi factories to cater to the medical needs of its workers and staff. These facilities offer more than 150 beds (including ICU beds), oxygen apparatus, ventilators, ambulances, and are attended by resident doctors, paramedic staff and housekeeping staff.

Given the remote location of Welspun’s factories, the company has also deployed AI-enabled robots at their medical centers to provide the locals with medical assistance, creating a virtual interactive space between the specialist doctor from anywhere in the world and their patient.

A slew of companies in India are taking initiatives to ensure that COVID-19 deceased employees' families do not face financial stress.

Borosil and Borosil Renewables announced recently that if an employee dies due to COVID-19, his or her family will continue to receive the salary for the next two years.

In a LinkedIn post, Borosil Renewables Ltd’s Head of Marketing Swapnil Walunj said that the company will also “take care of the education of the children till their graduation”.

Family members will also be eligible to receive other additional benefits the employee is entitled to.