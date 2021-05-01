MARKET NEWS

Borosil announces COVID-19 relief for employees, their families

In the event of an employee losing life due to COVID-19, Borosil will take care of the education of his/her children till their graduation.

Moneycontrol News
May 01, 2021 / 11:16 AM IST

Borosil Ltd. and Borosil Renewables Ltd. have said that in the event of an employee losing life due to COVID-19, his or her family will continue to receive the salary for the next two years.

Family members will also be eligible to receive other additional benefits the employee is entitled to.

In a LinkedIn post, Borosil Renewables Ltd’s Head of Marketing Swapnil Walunj said that the company will also “take care of the education of the children till their graduation”.

Several companies have been rolling out various schemes for employees and their families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On April 30, gig services marketplace Urban Company also announced it had set up the Mohit Agrawal Covid Relief Fund in memory of Agrawal, who was the company’s director of engineering. He passed away due to COVID-19.

TAGS: #Borosil #Business #Companies #coronavirus #Covid-19
first published: May 1, 2021 11:16 am

