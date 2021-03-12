English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

China's Ant Group CEO Simon Hu resigns, Eric Jing to replace him

The exit of Hu also coincides with the Ant Group's plan to shift to a financial holding company structure following intense regulatory pressure.

Moneycontrol News
March 12, 2021 / 09:16 PM IST
Ant Group has increasingly come under the radar of Chinese regulators (Image: AFP)

Ant Group has increasingly come under the radar of Chinese regulators (Image: AFP)

Simon Hu, the Chief Executive Officer of China's Ant Group, resigned from his post, the company announced on March 12. He has been replaced by Eric Jing, a veteran of the fintech giant currently serving as the Executive Chairman, the official release stated.

The rejig in Ant Group's leadership comes in the backdrop of a failed $37 billion initial public offering (IPO). The regulators in China have, since then, increasingly been pushing the firm to revamp its operations.

Hu, the departing CEO, was appointed at the helm of Alibaba Group Holding in 2019.

"The Ant Group Board of Directors has accepted Simon Hu's resignation request, due to personal reasons," Reuters quoted the official statement as saying.

The exit of Hu also coincides with the Ant Group's plan to shift to a financial holding company structure following intense regulatory pressure.

Close

Related stories

This pressure is considered to have scuppered Ant's IPO last year, which would have been the world's largest.

The change in management was preceded by the frustration vented on social media by some of the Ant staff over not being able to sell the company shares they own. The transactions were paused after the Chinese regulators abruptly halted the company's market debut.

Jing, who is taking over the leadership role from Hu, has attempted to address some of the apprehensions raised by the staff. He has offered to review the incentive programmes and roll out measures from April to address their financial issues, Reuters reported citing sources.

With Reuters inputs.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Alibaba Group #Ant Group #China #Eric Jing #Simon Hu
first published: Mar 12, 2021 09:16 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.