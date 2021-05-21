CFM LEAP-1A engines to power IndiGo's Airbus A320neo fleet

Representative image

IndiGo has selected CFM International's LEAP-1A engines to power its fleet of 310 new Airbus A320neo, A321neo, and A321XLR aircraft, the leading Indian carrier said in a statement on May 21.

This agreement includes 620 new installed engines and associated spare engines, as well as a long-term, multi-year service agreement, IndiGo said.

In 2019, IndiGo selected LEAP-1A engines and signed a long-term service agreement for engines to power 280 A320neo family aircraft, it added.

"This new agreement, therefore, secures the LEAP-1A engine and its long-term service agreements for a total of 590 IndiGo A320neo family aircraft," the press release further stated.

Also Read | COVID second wave impact: SpiceJet reduces passenger fleet capacity; IndiGo expands

The airline is currently operating seven A320neo and 15 A321neo with LEAP-1A engines. This agreement will secure LEAP-1A engines and service agreements for its A320neo family aircraft to be delivered from 2023 onwards, the press release added.

The airline's Chief Executive Officer, Ronojoy Dutta, said the agreement with CFM is a "pivotal milestone that reflects our long-standing commitment" to rapidly strengthen IndiGo's network both domestically and internationally.

"This expansion will serve as a catalyst to boost India’s economic growth and the mobility of its people. India’s aviation sector is poised to grow from strength to strength, and we will continue on our mission of building a world class transportation network," he added.

Riyaz Peermohamed, Chief Aircraft Acquisition and Financing Officer of IndiGo, said the introduction of the CFM LEAP engines in the fleet will "allow us to maintain our strong focus on lowering operating costs and delivering fuel efficiency with high standards of reliability."

CFM International President Gaël Méheust said his company is fully committed to helping IndiGo optimise its operations by providing them with the "industry-leading asset utilisation, fuel efficiency, and overall cost of ownership".

“We are proud to expand our relationship with IndiGo and play a key role in their continuous growth,” said Philippe Couteaux, vice president Sales & Marketing of CFM parent company, Safran Aircraft Engines.

The LEAP engine, which has logged more than 10 million engine flight hours in less than five years of commercial service, continues to set new industry standards for asset utilisation, "while reducing fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by 15 percent while maintaining the highest reliability rates in this thrust class", the release by IndiGo stated.