Biovet to expand animal vaccine capacity, will invest Rs 200 crore

Biovet on June 20 said it will invest Rs 200 crore to expand existing facilities at Malur in Karnataka to make vaccines for Foot & Mouth Disease (FMD) and Brucellosis disease.

The animal vaccine company will manufacture 200 million doses of the FMD vaccine and 100 million doses of the Brucella vaccine, pushing the company's overall capacity from 200 million to 500 million doses.

The process once completed would make Biovet one of the world's largest FMD vaccine makers. It would compete against the Indian Immunologicals (IIL), a National Dairy Development Board subsidiary.

With a capacity to produce 360 million doses, IIL is the world’s top FMD vaccine producer and supplies around 80 percent of the doses for the control programme in India.

"Our plant is the first BSL-3PlusAg production facility established in Asia and second the world. Our independent production lines for three separate serotype FMD viruses, on completion will be the first of its kind in the world. Further, the new facility for Brucella Vaccines will place Biovet, as the world’s largest manufacturer of this vaccine," Dr Panduranga Rao, VP of Biovet said.

According to estimates, India’s FMD control programme requires 1,000 million doses each year, whereas the country's current production capacity is around 500 million doses. There is an unmet need for 500 million doses, and Biovet aims to bridge this gap.

Established in 2006, Biovet, promoted by Krishna Ella, the Founder-Chairman of Bharat Biotech, has a license to produce Hemorrhagic Septicaemia vaccine for cattle and buffaloes. Enterotoxaemia vaccine for sheep and goats, and Black quarter vaccine for cattle and buffaloes.