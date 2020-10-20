172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|companies|big-story-coal-india-ntpc-and-nmdc-among-8-psus-who-could-go-for-share-buybacks-5989141.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2020 07:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Story | Coal India, NTPC and NMDC among 8 PSUs who could go for share buybacks

The emphasis is on those companies that have an extra cash buffer after meeting their capital expenditure requirements for the financial year.

Moneycontrol News

The government has asked some state-run companies to consider share buybacks.

Experts are of the view that the government may be looking to boost its disinvestment proceeds via these buybacks since two major divestment plans that of oil firm Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) and the cash-strapped Air India may not take place in FY21.

Will the share buyback help government achieve its divestment goals? Let us find out in this edition of Big Story.
First Published on Oct 20, 2020 07:19 pm

tags #Air India #Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) #disinvestment #PSUs #share buyback #video

