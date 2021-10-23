MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1599/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

BharatPe claims PhonePe ‘turned turtle’ in court on its stand against usage of ‘Pe’

PhonePe in a statement on October 22 had said that it had approached the Bombay HC and withdrew the injunction later to address certain observations made by the Court. However, the company added that it will follow up by filing a fresh suit.

Priyanka Iyer
October 23, 2021 / 08:06 PM IST
The PhonePe app (Representative image: Twitter/@PhonePe_)

The PhonePe app (Representative image: Twitter/@PhonePe_)

The courtroom clash between digital payment players PhonePe and BharatPe has now turned into a war of words with BharatPe calling PhonePe’s statement on the injunction filed in the Bombay High Court (HC) a publicity stunt.

Moneycontrol had reported that on October 22 PhonePe moved the Bombay HC, filing an injunction against BharatPe for using the suffix ‘Pe’ in its new Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) platform’s name PostPe.

“We do not want to comment on any part of yesterday’s proceedings in the Bombay HC that have not been recorded in the order passed. In order to maintain the dignity of the legal process, we would await receipt of the order passed by the Hon’ble Bombay HC yesterday before embarking on a publicity stunt like PhonePe has indulged in,” said a BharatPe spokesperson.

PhonePe had said in its statement on October 22 that the injunction was later withdrawn to address certain observations made by the Bombay HC, with the liberty to file a fresh suit. Hence, PhonePe will be filing a fresh suit as the next step.

To this, the above-mentioned BharatPe spokesperson added, “The bottom line remains that PhonePe has withdrawn the suit it filed against our use of postpe. Needless to say, we will continue to strongly defend any legal action that PhonePe threatens to institute against us.”

Close

Related stories

“What is important to note is that in the Bombay High Court yesterday, PhonePe turned turtle as regards its previous stand before the Delhi High Court of emphasising on its so-called inventive word ‘Pe’.”

PhonePe claims that the ‘Pe’ suffix is the company’s registered trademark, and has been objecting to the usage by BharatPe since a while.

In September 2019 too, PhonePe had moved the Delhi HC against the competitor for using the suffix, seeking a similar injunction. In April this year, the Delhi High Court dismissed PhonePe’s plea while observing that BharatPe was not in violation of the trademark.

PhonePe withdrew the injunction plea later and moved Delhi HC for a full-fledged trial against BharatPe which is currently ongoing, apart from the fresh dispute in the Bombay HC.
Priyanka Iyer
Tags: #BharatPe #Digital Payments #High Court #PhonePe
first published: Oct 23, 2021 08:04 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.