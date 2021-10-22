MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1599/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

PhonePe drags BharatPe to Bombay High Court over ‘Pe’ suffix in ‘PostPe’

The dispute between both the digital payment players has been ongoing since September 2019 after PhonePe moved Delhi HC over the matter. PhonePe said the injunction in Bombay HC was withdrawn to address certain observations made by the court and a fresh suit will be filed.

Priyanka Iyer
October 22, 2021 / 10:53 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

In a continuing dispute between payments companies PhonePe and BharatPe on the usage of the ‘Pe’ suffix, PhonePe on October 22 said that it moved the Bombay High Court (HC) on the matter.

“PhonePe sought an injunction to restrain Resilient Innovations i.e. BharatPe from misusing PhonePe's registered trademarks by using and promoting the marks 'PostPe' / 'postpe',” the company said in a statement.

On October 6, BharatPe had announced its foray into the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) segment with the launch of PostPe. However, this is not the first time that PhonePe has dragged BharatPe to court over the usage of the suffix.

In September 2019, PhonePe had moved the Delhi HC against the competitor for using the suffix, seeking a similar injunction. In April this year, the Delhi High Court dismissed PhonePe’s plea while observing that BharatPe was not in violation of the trademark.

PhonePe withdrew the injunction plea later ​and moved Delhi HC for a full-fledged trial against BharatPe which is currently ongoing.

Close

Related stories

On the fresh plea in Bombay HC, PhonePe said that a hearing was held on October 22. “During the hearing, the HC observed that the mark PostPe adopted by Resilient Innovations is so phonetically, structurally and visually similar to PhonePe mark that he also thought that PostPe/postpe is a natural evolution of the word PhonePe and emanated from PhonePe,” the company added.

However, the suit was withdrawn to address certain observations made by the Bombay HC, with the liberty to file a fresh suit.

“We will, accordingly, file a fresh suit and continue to ardently oppose the use of the 'PostPe' / 'postpe' marks,” read the company statement.
Priyanka Iyer
Tags: #BharatPe #PhonePe
first published: Oct 22, 2021 10:53 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.