‘Beware of fake job offers’, IndiGo warns candidates

Representative image.

IndiGo airlines has launched a campaign across social media and its website to raise awareness on fake job offers.

A statement released by IndiGo on October 19 read: “IndiGo, through its creatives on anti-fake jobs campaign across social media and website, is raising awareness on how certain people claiming to represent the airline are misusing the brand name and the names of IndiGo employees, and demanding money in exchange for conducting interviews, providing jobs, or imparting training.”

It added that the airline does not charge any money for conducting interviews or imparting training on joining. In case a person charges money and promises a job at IndiGo, the matter must immediately be reported to the police. The airline itself is also taking appropriate action on cases that are getting reported.

Raj Raghavan, Senior V-P and Head of Human Resources at IndiGo, said: “IndiGo is fully committed to eradicating scams perpetuated on innocent job seekers by miscreants posing as company representatives. During the last few years, we have successfully collaborated with Law enforcement agencies who have been very helpful in apprehending these scamsters. However, we believe that this can be curbed completely only when gullible job seekers don’t fall prey to such people. I would like to reiterate that IndiGo does not charge the candidates and anyone seeking money from a candidate, however small it may be, is out there only to dupe people.”

Among the various steps that IndiGo has taken to spread awareness about fake job offers are frequent emails from the HR leader to all employees informing them and seeking support to spread awareness, placement of “caution” posters/ standees at key spots at all airports, “caution” standee placement during hiring drives at all locations, posts on IndiGo’s official social media channels (Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn) on weekly/fortnightly basis.

Additionally, the airline is collaborating with various job portals to enhance awareness around these fake job postings. Along with this, collaterals for virtual and physical interviews have also been created to advise candidates against fake job offers. The airline’s official career website also features a “caution” note on the home page.

Commenting on the measures that have been taken to curb the fake job offer scam, Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo, said: “We have been cautioning job seekers through awareness campaigns via advisories and commercials. We believe that as the market leader, it is our responsibility to identify and control such malpractices that not just impact IndiGo but also other companies in the sector. We have been working in close collaboration with the law enforcement department to identify these offenders with success in the past. We hope to put an end to this menace with support from the police department and awareness amongst people.”