Average pay hike to be just shy of double digits in 2022, touching six-year high

Indian employees may get an average pay hike of 9.9% in 2022, a six year high as business optimism grows and companies make efforts to retain talent amid stiff competition.

The projected increment is the highest since 2016 when the average raise was 10.2%, consulting firm Aon said in its India Salary Increase Survey of around 1,500 companies. In 2021, the average pay hike was 9.3%.

After seven years of double-digit hikes, average increment in India fell to 9.3% in 2017, and 9.5%, 9.3%, 6.1% and 9.3% in 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021.

While the average hike is projected to be 9.9% in 2022, top performers will get 1.7 times more salary increment in 2022, Aon said in its annual findings released on February 16 ahead of the appraisal season for corporate employees.

The industries with the highest projected salary increases are e-commerce and venture capital, hi-tech/IT, professional services, and life sciences. While e-commerce is projected to pay 12.4 percent pay hike in 2022, high tech sector is set to pay 11.6 percent hike, followed by professional services (10.9 percent) and IT enabled services (10.7 percent)

In contrast, sectors like metal and mining (8.3 percent), restaurant (8.5 percent) and cement (8.6 percent) are set to give relatively low pay hikes. However, salaries are growing across sectors compared with 2021.

This appraisal season is also set to see more companies offering double-digit hikes – while 32.3% firms are projected to offer over 10% hike this appraisal season versus 27.5% last year. Similarly, almost 46% of companies are set to give 8 to 10 percent pay hike this year as against 38.6 percent of companies last year.

“Salary increases should come as a welcome break for employees amidst a volatile period. For employers, it could emerge as a double-edged sword when you combine the rising cost of talent with record-high attrition numbers. This trend is fuelled by economic recovery and the need for organisations to invest in new age capabilities to build a resilient workforce,” said Nitin Sethi, partner and CEO of Aon’s human capital solutions in India.