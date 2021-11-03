MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
Moneycontrol
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Arrest of Pratip Chaudhari is extremely unfortunate: SBI Chairman Khara

Former SBI Chairman Pratip Chaudhari was arrested by Jaisalmer Police on November 1

Moneycontrol News
November 03, 2021 / 04:39 PM IST
State Bank of India’s Chairman, Dinesh Kumar Khara said that the bank believes that due process was followed in the Gaudavan Group case

State Bank of India’s Chairman, Dinesh Kumar Khara said that the bank believes that due process was followed in the Gaudavan Group case

State Bank of India’s Chairman, Dinesh Kumar Khara, on November 3 termed the the recent arrest of former SBI Chairman Pratip Chaudhari as "extremely unfortunate".

Several people from the banking community, including previous chiefs of the bank, have made their reactions public, Khara said while addressing the media after the bank's quarterly results announcement.

"It appears that he was not given an opportunity to be heard before issuing the arrest warrant," Khara said.

Chaudhari was arrested by Jaisalmer Police on Sunday in a case associated with Gaudavan Group and Alchemist ARC. The group had taken a loan of Rs 24 crore to construct a new hotel. According to a TOI report, allegations against Chaudhuri included facilitating the sale of properties worth Rs 200 crore for Rs 25 crore to the ARC, after the bank seized them for defaulting on loan.

The SBI in a recent statement had said that there were factual inaccuracies in the complaint lodged against the former chairman.

Close

Related stories

Khara added that the bank has utmost faith in the country's judicial system and is confident that Chaudhari will be released unconditionally.

The banking community through IBA has taken up the matter with government authorities and it hopes that this matter will resolved soon, he said.

"As far as SBI is concerned, we adhere to best practices in corporate governance," Khara said.

Khara added that, as far as the bank is concerned, there has been no irregularity in the said case, and that all prescribed rules and processes were followed by the bank.

Issues of this magnitude are invariably dealt with at the local level, and top management of the bank including the chairman isn’t involved in the decision making.

"As we have got a structure in place, we are confident that all our people across the hierarchy can take decisions," Khara added.

The arrest of the former SBI chairman had drawn reactions from former SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar and veteran banker Uday Kotak, among others.

Kumar in an exclusive chat to Moneycontrol had said “This seems to be a case of highly motivated, high-handed action. This seems to be an error of judgment. There is a due process and set of rules laid out by the RBI for the sale of assets to ARCs. Where is the corruption here?”

Uday Kotak, on November 2, said that we really need to have a criminal justice system that protects bonafide actions by bankers for recovery of their money.

Kotak was addressing the media on the recovery made by the IL&FS Group.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #SBI
first published: Nov 3, 2021 04:39 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.