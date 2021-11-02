MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

SBI says 'factual inaccuracies' in compliant lodged against former chief Pratip Chaudhuri

The clarification comes a day after former SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar called Pratip Chaudhuri’s arrest a motivated action

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
November 02, 2021 / 12:39 PM IST
Former SBI chairman Pratip Chaudhuri [Image: Wikimedia Commons]

Former SBI chairman Pratip Chaudhuri [Image: Wikimedia Commons]

State Bank of India (SBI) on November 2 said there were factual inaccuracies in the complaint lodged by erstwhile promoters of Godawan Group against its former chairman Pratip Chaudhuri who was arrested a day earlier.

On November 1, Jaisalmer Police arrested Chaudhuri in an alleged loan scam. The case is related to properties owned by Godawan Group, which took a Rs 24 crore loan from SBI in 2008 to construct a hotel.

“It appears from the copies of the proceedings now accessed by us that there have been some factual inaccuracies in the complainant’s version submitted to the Hon’ble court,” SBI said in a statement made available to Moneycontrol.

The clarification came after former SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar on November 1 called Chaudhuri’s arrest a motivated action. “This seems to be a case of highly motivated, high-handed action. This seems to be an error of judgment. There is a due process and set of rules laid out by the RBI for the sale of assets to ARCs (asset reconstruction companies). Where is the corruption here?” Kumar told Moneycontrol in an exclusive chat.

Allegations against Chaudhuri include properties worth Rs 200 crore being sold for Rs 25 crore after the bank seized them for defaulting on the loan.

Close

Related stories

Going by the dates in a clarification issued by State Bank of India, the approvals for the sale of Godawan properties to Alchemist Asset Reconstruction Company (ARC) were taken in January 2014 and the assignment to the ARC was completed in March 2014.

Chaudhuri retired from service in 2013 and had joined the ARC's board in October 2014.

The market value of the property was assessed as Rs 160 crore in 2017, a report in The Times of India said. Godawan Group had approached courts after the properties were sold for a lower valuation.

SBI said ‘Garh Rajwada’ was a hotel project in Jaisalmer that was financed by the bank in 2007. The project remained incomplete for over three years and the key promoter passed away in April 2010. The account slipped into NPA in June 2010, the bank said.

“Various steps taken by the bank for the completion of the project as well as recovery of the bank’s dues didn’t yield desired results. Hence, as part of the bank’s recovery efforts, the dues were assigned to an ARC for recovery in March 2014,” SBI said.

The sale to ARC by was done through a laid down process as per the bank policy.

"We further understand that the borrower was subjected to the IBC process by the said ARC and the asset has been acquired by an NBFC in December 2017, again through the due process under the orders of NCLT, Delhi," the bank said in a statement on November 1.
Dinesh Unnikrishnan is Deputy Editor at Moneycontrol. Dinesh heads the Banking and Finance Bureau at Moneycontrol. He also writes a weekly column, Banking Central, every Monday.
Tags: #SBI
first published: Nov 2, 2021 12:39 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.