App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2018 11:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Arijit Basu to be new Managing Director of State Bank of India

Basu was earlier the deputy managing director handling corporate accounts group

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The appointments committee of the cabinet has appointed Arijit Basu as the new Managing Director of State Bank of India.

In a notification, the cabinet committee said Basu has been appointed as MD till October 31, 2020.

Prior to this, Basu was heading the corporate accounts group as the deputy managing director and handling stressed assets. Basu returned to SBI two months ago after serving as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at SBI Life Insurance for four years.

Two days ago, SBI's Managing Director B Sriram was temporarily appointed as the Chief of IDBI Bank for a period of three months.

related news

Sriram will take charge as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of IDBI Bank after existing Chief MK Jain got recently appointed as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor.

A graduate in Economics and a Master of Arts in History, Basu started his career with the bank almost 35 years ago as a probationary officer.

According to the SBI Act, the bank can have up to four managing directors.
First Published on Jun 23, 2018 11:22 am

tags #banking #Business #Companies

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.