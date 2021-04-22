Angel Broking appoints Silicon Valley techie Narayan Gangadhar as new CEO

(Image: Justdial)

FinTech brokerage firm Angel Broking has appointed Silicon Valley veteran Narayan Gangadhar as its new chief executive officer (CEO), the company announced on April 22.

Gangadhar has more than two decades of global experience leading technology businesses at top tier Silicon Valley companies, such as Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Uber.

"He brings a lot of operating experience leading highly disruptive businesses by driving innovation in product, technology, capability building and processes automation," Angel Broking said in an official release.

On his appointment as the company's CEO, Gangadhar said the "Indian market is at an interesting juncture as more people make technology a part of their daily lifestyles".

"As a CEO, my entire focus will be on unlocking superior efficiency for all stakeholders. The overarching objective is to make the product more accessible in the mass market. I am grateful to the Board of Directors for granting me this opportunity and look forward to generating the desired synergies with everyone at Angel Broking and beyond," he said.

Angel Broking's Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Dinesh Thakkar described Gangadhar as the "right person to lead Angel Broking" along its journey as a leader in this industry.

"He is a well-rounded engineer with great leadership qualities and will add significant value to our existing digital assets. Plus, he will help us realize our aspirations to become a preferred Fintech company in India," Thakkar said.

"With Narayan leading the team, I am sure we will scale new heights in making international standard apps, offering world-class customer experience, and taking best-in-class AI/ML journeys for new and existing customers to understand investing and trading well," the CMD added.

The appointment of Gangadhar at the helm of executive operations at Angel Broking comes days after company's incumbent CEO Vinay Agrawal's death. The tragic demise was confirmed on April 17. The deceased was also the 'Whole Time Director' in the company and was holding the executive position since 2015.