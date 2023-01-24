Air India Express to unveil new tail art on Republic Day

Air India Express has a tradition of exhibiting artworks on the tails of its aircraft (Representative image)

Air India Express, an international budget airline subsidiary of Air India, on January 24 stated that it will be launching a new tail art developed at the Kochi Muziris Biennale on the 74th Republic Day on January 26. It will be installed on a Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

The event will take place at a hangar of Air India Engineering Services Limited situated at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. The original acrylic painting of artist GS Smitha has been adapted into a 25-foot-long tail art by the Kochi Biennale Foundation, the airline said in a statement.

Air India Express has a tradition of exhibiting artworks on the tails of its aircraft, carrying the country's rich culture and heritage. "With this brand new tail art installed by the Kochi Biennale artists, Air India Express is ready to take the message and spirit of the Kochi Biennale Foundation to the skies and the world," it added.

The tail art will be unveiled by PA Mohammed Riyas, Minister of Public Works and Tourism, Kerala, Aloke Singh, CEO of Air India Express and President of Air Asia India, and Bose Krishnamachari, President of Kochi Biennale Foundation.

Further, the Kochi-Muziris Biennale festival, which began in December 2022 and will go on till April 2023, is Asia's largest contemporary art festival and Air India and Air India Express are the official travel partners for it.

