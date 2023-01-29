English
    Adani says Hindenburg’s conduct 'calculated securities fraud' under applicable laws

    "This is not merely an unwarranted attack on any specific company but a calculated attack on India, the independence, integrity and quality of Indian institutions," Adani group said.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 29, 2023 / 10:44 PM IST
    Adani Enterprises, the group's flagship firm, has witnessed a massive selling spree since the Hindenburg report came out (Getty Images)

    Adani group, accused of "stock manipulation and accounting fraud" by Hindenburg Research, struck back at the US-based short seller on January 29, claiming that its conduct amounts to a "calculated securities fraud" under the relevant laws.

    "We reaffirm that we are in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations," Adani group said in a fresh statement, adding that all of its listed entities have a "robust governance framework".

    "We will exercise our rights to pursue remedies to safeguard our stakeholders before all appropriate authorities and we reserve our rights to respond further to any of the allegations or contents of the Hindenburg report," the statement further noted.

    Seven listed companies of the conglomerate controlled by one of the world’s richest men, Gautam Adani, have lost a combined $48 billion in market value since Hindenburg Research on January 24 flagged concerns about debt levels and the alleged use of tax havens.