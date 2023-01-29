Adani says Hindenburg’s conduct 'calculated securities fraud' under applicable laws

Adani Enterprises, the group's flagship firm, has witnessed a massive selling spree since the Hindenburg report came out (Getty Images)

Adani group, accused of "stock manipulation and accounting fraud" by Hindenburg Research, struck back at the US-based short seller on January 29, claiming that its conduct amounts to a "calculated securities fraud" under the relevant laws.

"We reaffirm that we are in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations," Adani group said in a fresh statement, adding that all of its listed entities have a "robust governance framework".

"We will exercise our rights to pursue remedies to safeguard our stakeholders before all appropriate authorities and we reserve our rights to respond further to any of the allegations or contents of the Hindenburg report," the statement further noted.

Seven listed companies of the conglomerate controlled by one of the world’s richest men, Gautam Adani, have lost a combined $48 billion in market value since Hindenburg Research on January 24 flagged concerns about debt levels and the alleged use of tax havens.

The report, which has triggered a sell-off from Adani's listed entities, comes at a time when Adani Enterprises, the group's flagship firm, has launched a $2.5 billion or Rs 20,000 crore-follow-on public offer (FPO).

Adani, in a 412-page rebuttal to the allegations made by Hindenburg, said its report is "nothing but a lie". "The document is a malicious combination of selective misinformation and concealed facts relating to baseless and discredited allegations to drive an ulterior motive. This is rife with conflict of interest and intended only to create a false market in securities to enable Hindenburg, an admitted short seller, to book massive financial gain through wrongful means at the cost of countless investors," the company said.

The mala fide intention underlying the report is "apparent" given its timing when Adani Enterprises Limited is undertaking what would be the largest ever further public offering of equity shares in India, the statement claimed.

This is not merely an "unwarranted attack" on any specific company but a "calculated attack on India, the independence, integrity and quality of Indian institutions", Adani said.

On Hindenburg's '88 questions'

Hindenburg, in its report, had raised 88 questions before Adani, asking the company to answer them in public domain. In its statement, the conglomerate said not one of them is based on independent or journalistic fact finding. "They are simply selective regurgitations of public disclosures or rhetorical innuendos colouring rumours as fact."

"Of the 88 questions posed by Hindenburg, it is pertinent to note that 68 refers to the matters that have already been duly disclosed by Adani Group companies in their respective annual reports, offering memorandums, financial statements and stock exchange disclosures from time to time. Sixteen out of 20 questions are pertaining to public shareholders and their sources of funds, while the balance four are simply baseless allegations," Adani claimed.

The company, however, responded to the questions in its statement in a summarised manner.

"Allegations no. 1, 2, 3, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 72, 73, 74, 75, 76, 77, 78, 79, 80 present no new findings and only dredge up allegations (in some cases from a decade ago) which have been judicially determined in our favour and have

also been disclosed by us to our investors and the regulators," it said.

Allegation no. "9, 15, 19, 24, 25, 32, 33, 35, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 50, 51, 53, 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, 60, 61, 81, 82 and 83" are

again a selective regurgitation of disclosures from the financial statements of Adani entities to paint a "biased picture", it noted.

These disclosures have already been approved by third parties who are "qualified and competent to review these (rather than an unknown overseas shortseller)" and are in line with applicable accounting standards and applicable law, the statement further said.

The company, however, offered a relatively detailed response to question no. 41 of the Hindenburg report. Adani said the short seller "falsely

claimed that Emerging Market Investment DMCC gave a loan of USD 1 billion to Mahan Energen. "The simple fact of the matter is that Emerging Market acquired the USD 1 billion 'unsustainable debt' of Mahan Energen from its lenders for USD 100 as part of a resolution plant duly approved by the National Company Law Tribunal under the Indian Bankruptcy Code," Adani added.