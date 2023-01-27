English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Adani report fallout: Banking, LIC shares crack

    The NSE Bank Nifty Index extended declines of the previous session, underperforming broader stock benchmarks. Bank of Baroda and State Bank of India were among the biggest decliners.

    Bloomberg
    January 27, 2023 / 03:04 PM IST
    The Life Insurance Corp. of India headquarters in Mumbai. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

    The Life Insurance Corp. of India headquarters in Mumbai. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

    Shares of Indian banks and Life Insurance Corp. of India plunged on Friday amid concerns about their exposure to the Adani Group following a scathing short-seller report.

    The NSE Bank Nifty Index extended declines of the previous session, underperforming broader stock benchmarks. Bank of Baroda and State Bank of India were among the biggest decliners.

    Contagion Risk | Indian banks and LIC have dropped since Hindenburg's allegations on Adani Group

    “Negative sentiment is prevailing in the market, which is weighing on bank stocks,” said Kranthi Bathini, chief market strategist at WealthMills Securities Pvt. “Some of it is due to worries about Adani collateral,” although there’s also a bout of profit-taking after the rally in recent months, he added.