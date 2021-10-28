MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Watch leaders discuss the biggest issue of our times at the Sustainability 100+ Summit. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Acko joins unicorn club with $255 million fundraise, valued at $1.1 billion

The fundraise that valued the company at $1.1 billion was led by General Atlantic and Multiples Private Equity. Acko said it plans to scale its team and invest over $150 million in its health business.

Priyanka Iyer
October 28, 2021 / 10:39 AM IST
Acko General Insurance is a digital insurance company in India that redefines insurance for the consumers. The company gives users convenience and stress-free claims at extremely attractive prices.

Acko General Insurance is a digital insurance company in India that redefines insurance for the consumers. The company gives users convenience and stress-free claims at extremely attractive prices.

Digital insurance company Acko General Insurance said on October 28 that it raised $255 million in a Series D round led by General Atlantic and Multiples Private Equity. The company became the 34th startup to turn unicorn in India in 2021 with this round raising its valuation to $1.1 billion.

A unicorn is any privately held entity with a valuation of $1 billion or above.

The round also included participation from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Lightspeed, as well as existing investors Intact Ventures and Munich Re Ventures. This fundraise values the Company at USD 1.1 billion. Acko’s total funds raised now stand at $450 million.

The company said it intends to further invest in the healthcare vertical and scale its team, particularly within technology, product and data science.

Varun Dua, Founder and CEO of Acko said, “We will continue to scale and innovate in our flagship auto insurance business. We also continue to deepen our health strategy and intend to invest over $150 million in the health business in the near future. We believe health insurance products, claims innovation and a deeply connected ecosystem of health services that improve health outcomes for customers are today’s most urgent needs.”

Close

Related stories

Founded in 2016 by Dua and Ruchi Deepak, Acko has over 70 million customers, clocking a run-rate of approximately $150 million in premiums. The digital insurance company entered the health insurance vertical last year with a focus on the employer-employee market. It is set to launch its retail health insurance product by early next year.

Shantanu Rastogi, Managing Director at General Atlantic, said, “Acko has developed a differentiated and scalable business model based on a singular customer focus, value-based pricing, highly-rated service and deep technology capabilities. We believe that Acko has the potential to emerge as an insurer-of-choice for the 100 million-strong digitally-native Indian customer base over the next decade and can play a meaningful role in shaping the future of insurance in India.”

Insurance is a highly underpenetrated space in India with only 4.2 percent of Indians having insurance. For FY21, the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) pegged life insurance penetration at 3.2 percent and non-life insurance penetration at 1 percent.

However, the pandemic has given a boost to the insurance space with the crisis driving Indians to buy health and life insurance products. The insurtech space includes aggregators as well as insurance companies with other players like Policybazaar, Paytm, Digit, Turtlemint, Toffee Insurance, Plum in the space, among others.

“Acko has revolutionized general insurance through its D2C technology led model, product innovation and exceptional customer experience. What stood out for us is Varun Dua’s entrepreneurial energy and superb execution over the last four years,” said Nithya Easwaran, Managing Director at Multiples Alternate Asset Management.

Acko’s other investors include Amazon, Accel, Elevation, Ascent Capital, Intact Ventures, Munich Re Ventures and Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal, among others.

With auto insurance being its lead product, Acko also has a fair share in embedded insurance products like mobility and gadget insurance across digital consumer platforms like Amazon, MakeMyTrip, Ola, Urban Company, Bajaj Finance and others. In addition, Acko covers nearly a million gig workers through partnerships with companies including Zomato and Swiggy.
Priyanka Iyer
Tags: #Acko #startups
first published: Oct 28, 2021 09:11 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.