Last Updated : Sep 09, 2020 09:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | Will AstraZeneca’s paused COVID-19 vaccine trial impact the ongoing trials in India?

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 Point Analysis to find out the reasons behind the pause of the trial and how will this impact India

Moneycontrol News

AstraZeneca said on September 8 that it voluntarily paused the clinical trial of its coronavirus vaccine after a volunteer developed an unexplained illness. The company said that its standard review process triggered a pause on the vaccination to allow a review of safety data.

AstraZeneca is developing the drug alongside the University of Oxford and is a frontrunner in the global race for a COVID-19 vaccine. Why has the vaccine trial been paused? What will be the impact of the pause on the trials going on in India? And will this encourage countries to take a cautionary view on speeding up the vaccine process? Find out in this edition of 3 Point Analysis
First Published on Sep 9, 2020 09:05 pm

tags #AstraZeneca #coronavirus #video

