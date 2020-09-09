3 Point Analysis | Will AstraZeneca’s paused COVID-19 vaccine trial impact the ongoing trials in India?

AstraZeneca said on September 8 that it voluntarily paused the clinical trial of its coronavirus vaccine after a volunteer developed an unexplained illness. The company said that its standard review process triggered a pause on the vaccination to allow a review of safety data.

AstraZeneca is developing the drug alongside the University of Oxford and is a frontrunner in the global race for a COVID-19 vaccine. Why has the vaccine trial been paused? What will be the impact of the pause on the trials going on in India? And will this encourage countries to take a cautionary view on speeding up the vaccine process? Find out in this edition of 3 Point Analysis