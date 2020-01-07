App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2020 06:15 PM IST

3-Point Analysis | Should investors keep NOCIL on the radar?

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis on the Q2 earnings of NOCIL and outlook on the company.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The weak performance of NOCIL in Q2 was primarily attributed to the slowdown in the domestic auto market, weak pricing across the chemical value chain and discontinuation of anti-dumping duty.

Shares of the country's largest manufacturer and supplier of rubber chemicals have corrected by 42 percent due to slowdown. While a recovery is not expected in the near term, there are signs that sales volumes and rubber chemical prices are close to bottoming out.

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of the Q2 earnings and the outlook on the company.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Jan 7, 2020 06:15 pm

