3-Point Analysis | Should investors keep NOCIL on the radar?

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis on the Q2 earnings of NOCIL and outlook on the company.
The weak performance of NOCIL in Q2 was primarily attributed to the slowdown in the domestic auto market, weak pricing across the chemical value chain and discontinuation of anti-dumping duty.
Shares of the country's largest manufacturer and supplier of rubber chemicals have corrected by 42 percent due to slowdown. While a recovery is not expected in the near term, there are signs that sales volumes and rubber chemical prices are close to bottoming out.
