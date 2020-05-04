App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : May 04, 2020 04:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | Reliance Jio-Silver Lake deal: Key things you need to know

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis to understand the contours of the deal and what are big brokerage houses saying about the Reliance Jio-Silver Lake deal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

American private equity giant Silver Lake Partners has acquired a one percent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 5,655.75 crore ($750 million), valuing the latter at Rs 5.15 lakh crore and at a 12.5 premium to the value indicated by Facebook.

The deal comes less than two weeks after Facebook spent Rs 43,574 crore ($5.7 billion) to buy a 9.99 percent stake in Jio.  That deal valued Jio at Rs 4.62 lakh crore ($65.95 billion). The Facebook-Jio deal was the social media network’s biggest since the $22 billion buyout of WhatsApp in 2014.

What is this deal all about? Will this deal help Jio and what are the brokerage houses saying? In this edition of 3 Point Analysis, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra answers all these questions.

Close
Follow our complete coverage of the Jio Silver Lake coverage, click here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 4, 2020 04:25 pm

tags #Business #Jio-Silver lake deal #Reliance Jio Silver Lake #video

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Internal Chinese report warns Beijing faces Tiananmen-like global backlash over coronavirus

Internal Chinese report warns Beijing faces Tiananmen-like global backlash over coronavirus

Coronavirus lockdown 3.0 | Johnson Controls-Hitachi AC India resumes operations

Coronavirus lockdown 3.0 | Johnson Controls-Hitachi AC India resumes operations

Coronavirus pandemic | India's response well-organised, but will have to prepare for surge after lockdown: WHO official

Coronavirus pandemic | India's response well-organised, but will have to prepare for surge after lockdown: WHO official

most popular

PE giant Silver Lake buys stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 5,655.75 crore, at higher valuation than Facebook deal

PE giant Silver Lake buys stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 5,655.75 crore, at higher valuation than Facebook deal

Sell in May and go Away? 10-year data suggests otherwise

Sell in May and go Away? 10-year data suggests otherwise

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.