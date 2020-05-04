3 Point Analysis | Reliance Jio-Silver Lake deal: Key things you need to know

American private equity giant Silver Lake Partners has acquired a one percent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 5,655.75 crore ($750 million), valuing the latter at Rs 5.15 lakh crore and at a 12.5 premium to the value indicated by Facebook.

The deal comes less than two weeks after Facebook spent Rs 43,574 crore ($5.7 billion) to buy a 9.99 percent stake in Jio. That deal valued Jio at Rs 4.62 lakh crore ($65.95 billion). The Facebook-Jio deal was the social media network’s biggest since the $22 billion buyout of WhatsApp in 2014.

