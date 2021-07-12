MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Natural gas futures fall on weak global trend, rising rig count; support seen at Rs 267 on MCX

The commodity has been trading higher than 20, 50, 100 and 200 days' moving averages but lower than the 5-day moving averages on the daily chart.

Sandeep Sinha
Mumbai / July 12, 2021 / 03:11 PM IST

Natural gas futures price fell on July 12 as participants raised their bearish bet as seen from the open interest. The gas prices had declined Rs 1.2 or 0.43 percent last week on the MCX.

The energy price traded in the red after a gap-down start tracking the weak global trend.

On the MCX, natural gas delivery for July dropped Rs 3.80, or 1.38 percent, to Rs 272 per mmBtu at 14.39 hours with a business turnover of 15,812 lots.

Gas delivery for August slipped Rs 3.50 or 1.24 percent to Rs 271.70 per mmBtu with a business volume of 2,192 lots.

The value of July and the August's contracts traded so far is Rs 632.47 crore and Rs 61.49 crore, respectively.

Close

Related stories

MCX iCOMDEX Natural Gas Index declined 41.56 points or 1.24 percent to 3,320.52.

Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency & Commodities, CapitalVia Global Research Limited, said, "MCX Natural future has opened on a slightly negative note, trading with marginal bearish to sideways momentum, heading towards the support low of Rs 267. The key resistance holds near psychological level of Rs 280.”

The weather is expected to remain warmer than normal for the next two weeks on both east and west coast of the United States, putting upward pressure on cooling demand.

In its weekly report, Baker Hughes said the number of rigs drilling natural gas in the US jumped by 2 to 101 rigs for the week to July 9.

Technicals

The commodity has been trading higher than 20, 50, 100 and 200 days' moving averages but lower than the 5-day moving averages on the daily chart. The momentum indicator RSI is at 63.37, which suggests strength in the price.

At 0921 GMT, the natural gas price was down 0.79 percent at $3.64 per mmBtu in New York.

For all commodities-related news, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Sandeep Sinha
Tags: #Business #Commodities #Market news #natural gas #Natural Gas fundamentals #Natural Gas Technicals #Nymex natural gas
first published: Jul 12, 2021 03:11 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Start small, start sure

The Private Market Show | Start small, start sure

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.