MCX gets Sebi nod to launch gold, sliver mini options

Commodities exchange MCX on Tuesday said it has bagged the Sebi go-ahead to launch futures contracts on gold mini (100 gm) and silver 5 kg options.

The BSE has launched a gold mini and silver kilo options on June 1 while the larger rival NSE launched gold mini options on June 8.

The exchange will launch the gold mini options from August expiry onwards with expiry matching with gold mini futures.

The exchange said normal expiry date will be 5th of every month for mini futures and three concurrent month contracts will be available, tick size will be 50 paise and price intervals between strikes at Rs 100.

The maximum client position limit will be 10 tonne and for broker, 100 tonne.

Since inception, the gold mini futures contracts saw delivery of 52 tonne and it hopes the new mini options will attract the small and mid-sized players into the gold market.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

MCX currently offers options on gold and silver futures which devolve into futures contracts before the expiry leading to higher holding cost as margin to trade gold futures is much higher than premia for a call or put option.