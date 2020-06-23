App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 10:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

MCX gets Sebi nod to launch gold, sliver mini options

The exchange will launch the gold mini options from August expiry onwards with expiry matching with gold mini futures.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Commodities exchange MCX on Tuesday said it has bagged the Sebi go-ahead to launch futures contracts on gold mini (100 gm) and silver 5 kg options.

The BSE has launched a gold mini and silver kilo options on June 1 while the larger rival NSE launched gold mini options on June 8.

The exchange will launch the gold mini options from August expiry onwards with expiry matching with gold mini futures.

Close

The exchange said normal expiry date will be 5th of every month for mini futures and three concurrent month contracts will be available, tick size will be 50 paise and price intervals between strikes at Rs 100.

related news

The maximum client position limit will be 10 tonne and for broker, 100 tonne.

Since inception, the gold mini futures contracts saw delivery of 52 tonne and it hopes the new mini options will attract the small and mid-sized players into the gold market.

MCX currently offers options on gold and silver futures which devolve into futures contracts before the expiry leading to higher holding cost as margin to trade gold futures is much higher than premia for a call or put option.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 23, 2020 10:11 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Gold #Market news #MCX #SEBI #silver

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Haryana will not conduct exams for higher, technical education courses: Kanwar Pal

Haryana will not conduct exams for higher, technical education courses: Kanwar Pal

Auto volumes likely to recover partially in second half of FY21: Fitch

Auto volumes likely to recover partially in second half of FY21: Fitch

Cipla to price generic version of COVID-19 drug remdesivir at less than Rs 5,000 per vial

Cipla to price generic version of COVID-19 drug remdesivir at less than Rs 5,000 per vial

most popular

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.