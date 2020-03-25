App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2020 03:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

India's oil production in Feb dips 6.4% on lower pvt sector output

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) reported a 4.64 per cent rise in production at 1.67 million tonnes as output from its offshore fields saw a pick-up.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

India's oil production fell 6.4 per cent in February as a decline in output from fields operated by private firms negated a rise in production from ONGC fields. Crude oil production at 2.39 million tonnes in February was 6.41 per cent lower than 2.56 million tonnes output in the same month a year back, according to official data released by the oil ministry here.

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) reported a 4.64 per cent rise in production at 1.67 million tonnes as output from its offshore fields saw a pick-up.

However, fields operated by the private sector firms reported a 32.6 per cent drop with those in Rajasthan seeing a sharp 32.3 per cent lower production.

Close

Rajasthan fields operated by Vedanta Ltd was lower because of "shutdown from February 5 to 29, for major plant maintenance activities," the ministry said.

related news

Crude oil production by Oil India Ltd (OIL) in February was 13.13 per cent lower at 240,260 tonnes.

Natural gas production dipped almost 9 per cent to 2.2 billion cubic meters as ONGC logged over 4 per cent lower output on the back of a drop in output from eastern offshore fields.

The ministry said ONGC's lower gas output was due to "less gas production from Vasistha/S1 wells in eastern offshore due to sand incursion issues."

Also, output was less than planned from Bassein field and Daman Tapti block.

India's nearly two dozen refineries produced 7.38 per cent more petroleum products at 21.82 million tonnes on the back of higher output from Reliance Industries' twin refineries at Jamnagar in Gujarat.

During April-February, oil production was almost 6 per cent lower at 29.4 million tonnes. ONGC reported a 2.2 per cent lower output at 18.8 million tonnes.

Gas production in the first 11 months of current fiscal was 4.2 per cent lower at 28.7 bcm.

Refinery throughput in April-February was almost flat at 240 million tonnes.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 25, 2020 03:12 pm

tags #Crude oil #Economy #India #ONGC

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.