    Gold Prices Today: Another volatile day expected, support for yellow metal at Rs 56,780-56,610

    Manoj Kumar Jain, Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research, expects gold and silver to remain volatile ahead of the US PCE price index data to be released later in the day

    Sandip Das
    January 27, 2023 / 10:05 AM IST
    Representative image

    Gold was trading lower in the Indian market on January 27 even as global prices remained largely changed as traders awaited US inflation data, due later in the day, to gauge the Federal Reserve's stance on interest rate hikes.

    At 9.51 am, gold was trading 0.45 percent lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 56,705 for 10 grams, while silver added 0.1 percent to Rs 68,743 a kilogram.

    Spot gold was flat at $1,927.99 per ounce at 0234 GMT, while US gold futures were off 0.1 percent at $1,928.30.

