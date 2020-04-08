App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2020 06:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold price today | Yellow metal closes at record high of Rs 44,890/10 gm, crosses Rs 45K intra-day

Damani expects domestic gold prices to hover in the Rs 44,400-45,400 range

Sandeep Sinha @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Gold prices rose for the fourth consecutive day to hit a fresh record high of Rs 44,890 per 10 gram in the Mumbai bullion market on the back of a weaker dollar-rupee. The precious metal is likely to take further cues from minutes of the US Federal Reserve to be released later in the day.

The major gold trading centres in the country have been shut due to a 21-day lockdown announced by state governments to prevent spread of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic.

To track all live updates from the coronavirus pandemic, click here

Close

The rate of a 10 gram 18, 22 and 24-carat gold in Mumbai was Rs 33,668, Rs 41,119 and Rs 44,890 plus 3 percent GST, respectively.

related news

Commenting on the day's trade, Navneet Damani, Vice President, Motilal Oswal, said gold prices eased on April 7 after an aggressive rally seen earlier. "A firm dollar and signs of a slowdown in new coronavirus cases in major hot spots hurt the metal's safe-haven appeal and pushed it further away from a near one-month high hit in the previous session." Damani expects domestic prices to hover in the Rs 44,400-45,400 range.

The Chinese city of Wuhan began allowing people to leave for the first time since it was locked down began 76 days ago, despite fears of a second wave of infection if such restrictions are eased too soon.

Religare Broking said gold futures on the NYMEX broke the $1,700 ceiling, touching an over eight-year high. "Gold prices on MCX passed the Rs 45,000 mark, surging to all-time high this week, amid global anxiety over the COVID-19 pandemic, prospect of a sharp recession, an extended period of low interest rates and big increases in government borrowing."

After disappointing jobs number from US, market participants will be keeping an eye on the FOMC minutes expected later on April 8.

Along with gold, silver prices too gained in opening trade as easing panic sentiment in financial markets helped boost prices, but ended lower. Silver prices slipped Rs 190 to Rs 42,110 per kg from its closing on April 7.

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 106.60 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

In the futures market, gold touched an intraday high of Rs 45,036 and an intraday low of Rs 44,840 on the MCX. For the June series, the yellow metal touched a low of Rs 36,572 and a high of Rs 45,724.

Gold futures for delivery in June slipped Rs 241, or 0.53 percent on the MCX trading at Rs 44,840 per 10 gm, with a business turnover of 17,011 lots. The same for August delivery eased Rs 164, or 0.36 percent, at Rs 45,066 per 10 gm, with a business turnover of 1,860 lots.

The value of the June and August contracts traded so far is Rs 1,416.29 crore and Rs 67.55 crore, respectively.

Similarly, Gold Mini contract for May was ended down Rs 126, or 0.28 percent at Rs 44,917.

At 12:23 pm (GMT), spot gold was marginally up by $0.33 at $1,648.13 an ounce in London trading.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 8, 2020 06:41 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Gold #India #Market news #silver

most popular

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

Cities that went all in on social distancing in 1918 emerged stronger for it

Cities that went all in on social distancing in 1918 emerged stronger for it

Explained | What makes hydroxychloroquine popular? Is it really effective against coronavirus?

Explained | What makes hydroxychloroquine popular? Is it really effective against coronavirus?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.