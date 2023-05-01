Fuel prices on May 1: Petrol and diesel rates remain unchanged across major metros

Fuel Prices Today

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 per litre and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27 per litre.

In Chennai, prices of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 102.63/litre and Rs 94.24/litre, respectively, while in Kolkata both fuels are priced at Rs 106.03/litre and Rs 92.76/litre, respectively.

Oil prices fell on May 1 as jitters over the prospect of the U.S. Federal Reserve raising interest rates combined with weaker Chinese manufacturing data to erase earlier gains.

Brent futures for July delivery were down 55 cents, or 0.7%, at $79.78 a barrel at 0009 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude lost 54 cents, also a 0.7% drop, to trade at $76.23.

U.S. consumer spending was flat in March as an increase in outlays on services was offset by a decline in goods, but persistent strength in underlying inflation pressures could see the Federal Reserve raising interest rates again.

Additionally, mining mogul Anil Agarwal is pushing ahead with an aggressive plan to raise oil and gas production, expand output of metals like zinc and aluminum, and foray into semiconductor manufacturing, undeterred by concerns about debt levels at the company.

Raised in Patna, Agarwal, who dropped out of school at 15, started his business in Mumbai in 1976 as a scrap-metal dealer. Now he runs a mining and metals empire that spans Britain, India, Africa and Australia.