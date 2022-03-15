Fuel Prices on March 15: Petrol, diesel prices today in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai & other cities

In Mumbai, a cut on November 4 reduced the price of petrol to Rs 109.98 a litre, which remains unchanged. Diesel is at Rs 94.14 a litre.
Delhi reduced the local sales tax, or the value-added tax (VAT), on petrol from 30 to 19.4 percent from December 1 midnight, bringing down the price by around Rs 8 to Rs 95.41 per litre. Petrol in Delhi costs Rs 95.41 while diesel costs Rs 86.67 per litre.
In Kolkata, petrol and diesel prices remained at Rs 104.67 and Rs 89.79.In Chennai, petrol now costs Rs 101.40 and diesel is sold at Rs 91.43.
A rally drives oil prices to their highest in almost a decade
Last week's rally drove oil prices to their highest in almost a decade. As supplies from top exporter Russia, which ships more than seven million barrels per day (bpd), are disrupted by sanctions after its invasion of Ukraine, high oil prices have spooked equity markets.
The street will closely watch the volatility in oil prices. International benchmark Brent crude futures were last down by $3.05 or 2.7% at $109.62 a barrel at 0351 GMT on March 14. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures eased $3.10 or 2.8% to $106.23 a barrel.
Crude remains an important factor for emerging markets, including India as the country imports more than 80 percent of oil requirement.