Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Joe Biden expected to meet with NATO leaders in Brussels on Russia-Ukraine

March 15, 2022 / 06:40 AM IST

Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | US working towards global coalition far beyond G7, NATO partners: White House

The Biden administration is working to build a global coalition far beyond G7 and NATO partners, the White House has said. Some of the biggest countries like China, India, Brazil and Mexico are not part of America's economic warfare against Russia, but that does not undermine the efforts of the Biden administration against Moscow, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday.

"Not just China, but some of the biggest countries in the world like India or Brazil, some countries in Latin America like Mexico, they are not part of this economic warfare against Russia. Is this something that undermines the effort from the White House and European countries? "I would say it doesn't undermine our efforts. We have been working to build a global coalition far beyond the G7 and our NATO partners, and had a great deal of success in that. And every country has to decide where they want to stand, where they want to be as we look and the history books are written," Psaki said during her daily news conference.

"As we have seen, the impact of the president's leadership on the global stage and the economic consequences that have been put into place have led Russia and the Russian economy to be on the brink of collapse. And there's no question that over time, that will have an impact," she said in response to a question. China is unlikely to be very helpful to Russia during these economic sanctions, Psaki said. "I think what we are looking at here, one is if China were to decide to be an economic provider or to take additional steps there to Russia, they only make up 15 to 20 per cent of the world's economy.

The G7 countries make up more than 50 per cent. So, there are a range of tools at our disposal and coordination with our European partners should we need to use them," she said. "I think what we are looking at here, one is if China were to decide to be an economic provider or to take additional steps there to Russia, they only make up 15 to 20 per cent of the world's economy. But this is an area that the United States is watching closely, Psaki said, asserting that there would be consequences for China if it provides military supply to Russia.