Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Joe Biden expected to meet with NATO leaders in Brussels on Russia-Ukraine

Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said late on Monday that negotiations with Russia are to continue on Tuesday.
Zelensky also said he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett as part of a negotiation effort to end the war with Russia "with a fair peace."
"Our delegation also worked on this in negotiations with the Russian
party," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "Pretty good, as I was told. But let's see. They will continue tomorrow."
The United States warned China after "intense" talks on Monday against helping Moscow in its invasion of Ukraine, while an anti-war protester interrupted Russian state TV news in an extraordinary act of dissent.
Moscow has not captured any of the 10 biggest cities in Ukraine since beginning its incursion on Feb. 24, the most significant attack on a European state since World War Two.
It calls its actions a "special military operation" to "denazify" the country and has asked for military and economic aid from Beijing, according to U.S. officials.
Moscow denies that, saying it has sufficient resources to fulfil all of its aims. China's foreign ministry labelled the reports on assistance as "disinformation."
China had signalled willingness to provide aid to Russia, a U.S. official said, as national security adviser Jake Sullivan met with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome.
"We have communicated very clearly to Beijing that we won't stand by," State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters on Monday. "We will not allow any country to compensate Russia for its losses."
The seven-hour meeting was "intense" and reflected "the gravity of the moment," according to a U.S. official.