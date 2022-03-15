English
    March 15, 2022 / 07:14 AM IST

    Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Joe Biden expected to meet with NATO leaders in Brussels on Russia-Ukraine

    Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Volodymyr Zelensky also said he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett as part of a negotiation effort to end the war with Russia "with a fair peace."

    Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said late on Monday that negotiations with Russia are to continue on Tuesday.

    Zelensky also said he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett as part of a negotiation effort to end the war with Russia "with a fair peace."

    "Our delegation also worked on this in negotiations with the Russian

    party," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "Pretty good, as I was told. But let's see. They will continue tomorrow."

    The United States warned China after "intense" talks on Monday against helping Moscow in its invasion of Ukraine, while an anti-war protester interrupted Russian state TV news in an extraordinary act of dissent.

    Moscow has not captured any of the 10 biggest cities in Ukraine since beginning its incursion on Feb. 24, the most significant attack on a European state since World War Two.

    It calls its actions a "special military operation" to "denazify" the country and has asked for military and economic aid from Beijing, according to U.S. officials.

    Moscow denies that, saying it has sufficient resources to fulfil all of its aims. China's foreign ministry labelled the reports on assistance as "disinformation."

    China had signalled willingness to provide aid to Russia, a U.S. official said, as national security adviser Jake Sullivan met with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome.

    "We have communicated very clearly to Beijing that we won't stand by," State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters on Monday. "We will not allow any country to compensate Russia for its losses."

    The seven-hour meeting was "intense" and reflected "the gravity of the moment," according to a U.S. official.
    • March 15, 2022 / 07:14 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Japan will act with G7 on Russia sanctions, chief cabinet secretary says

      Japanese chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Tuesday that Japan will act in line with other Group of Seven nations, appropriately, on the issue of sanctions against Russia. Earlier on Tuesday, the Ministry of Finance announced a freeze on the assets of 17 Russian individuals through regulation of payments and capital transactions, the latest in a series of sanctions.

    • March 15, 2022 / 07:13 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Japan announces sanctions on additional 17 Russians  Japan has decided to freeze assets of an additional 17 Russian individuals, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday. Eleven members of the Russian Duma, five family members of banker Yuri Kovalchuk, as well as billionaire Viktor Vekselberg were targeted in the sanctions, it said. The move brings the total number of Russians targeted by Japan's asset freezes in response to the Ukraine crisis to 61, the ministry said in a statement.

    • March 15, 2022 / 07:13 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Elon Musk challenges Vladimir Putin to 'single combat' fight. Stakes: Ukraine

      Elon Musk on Monday reiterated his stand on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to a single combat, putting Ukraine at stake. "I hereby challenge Vladimir Putin to single combat. Stakes are Ukraine," the billionaire businessman tweeted. He followed it up with another tweet directed at the Russian government's official Twitter page. "Do you agree to this fight?" Musk tweeted in Russian tagging Vladimir Putin's office.

      When a follower asked Elon Musk if he really meant challenging Putin to a fight, the Tesla CEO responded: "I am absolutely serious." When another follower, claimed that if there was indeed a fight, Musk would defeat Putin in 10 seconds, because he is taller and "19 years younger than the Russian President, Musk responded: "Pretty much."

      While some people lauded Musk for his stand on the Russia-Ukraine war, several asked him not to make a joke out of the whole situation. "Dear Elon, people are dying there in Ukraine. Don't make a joke about it. You do not know how my wife and her mother came to Turkey from Eastern Ukraine. People there are in a very difficult situation," commented Twitter user Emre Ata. Another user Nicole Simeon tweeted, "Excuse me but this post is for laughs Elon Musk is in his world as always."

    • March 15, 2022 / 07:10 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Joe Biden expected to meet with NATO leaders in Brussels on Russia-Ukraine

      U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to travel to Brussels next week to meet with NATO leaders to discuss Russia's war in Ukraine, U.S. and foreign sources familiar with the situation said on Monday. The plan, which is still being finalized, calls for Biden to meet with other leaders from the NATO alliance in Brussels on March 23, said three of the sources.

      They cautioned that the plans could still change given the rapidly evolving situation in Ukraine. The meeting comes as Russian forces continue to escalate their attacks on Ukraine. One source said Biden could also travel to NATO member Poland, where concerns are running high after a Russian attack on a large Ukrainian base just miles from the border killed 35 people.

      NATO members are worried about being drawn into a military conflict with nuclear power Russia. Biden has repeatedly said that the United States will not send forces into Ukraine, but will defend "every inch" of NATO territory. White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said that the United States was closely engaged with its NATO partners and European allies but that there had not been any final decision about a presidential trip. Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began on Feb. 24, the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two, the United States and its allies have coordinated broad sanctions against Moscow and President Vladimir Putin as punishment.

    • March 15, 2022 / 07:00 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to virtually address US Congress on March 16

      Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will deliver a virtual address to the U.S. Congress as the Russian war on his country intensifies. Zelenskyy will speak Wednesday to members of the House and Senate, the Democratic leaders announced. “The Congress, our country and the world are in awe of the people of Ukraine,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in a statement Monday.

      Catch all the live updates of Russia-Ukraine military conflict They said all lawmakers are invited to the talk that will be delivered via video at the U.S. Capitol. It comes as Congress recently approved $13.6 billion in emergency military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine. “We look forward to the privilege of welcoming President Zelenskyy’s address to the House and Senate and to convey our support to the people of Ukraine as they bravely defend democracy,” the leaders said. Zelenskyy spoke by video with House and Senate lawmakers earlier this month, delivering a desperate plea for more military aid.

    • March 15, 2022 / 06:50 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Have deep concerns about China's alignment with Russia: US official

      Two weeks after the virtual Quad summit and amid the ongoing Ukrainian crisis, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met with his Chinese counterpart in Rome and held discussions on a range of issues, including bilateral relation and Russia's war against Ukraine, the White House said. "We do have deep concerns about China's alignment with Russia at this time, and the national security adviser was direct about those concerns and the potential implications and consequences of certain actions," a senior administration official told reporters on Monday.

      The pre-planned meeting in Rome went on for seven hours. The official described it as intense, reflecting the gravity of the moment as well as their commitment to maintaining open lines of communication. During the meeting, Sullivan described to Yang Jiechi the unity of the US and its allies and partners, the unprecedented coordination with its European and NATO allies in particular, as well as the intense and unprecedented engagement by Asia Pacific allies in bringing the cost on Russia for its actions, the senior official said.

      "They had an extensive conversation on Russia-Ukraine, with the national security adviser laying out where we are, how we got here, and what the risks are that we see lying ahead," the official said. Additionally, they discussed crisis management and ways to manage strategic risks, following up on the discussion in November between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the importance of doing so towards the goal of managing the competition between the two countries to ensure that it does not veer into conflict.

      "This meeting, of course, comes not only amid Russia's intensifying invasion in Ukraine, but also the intense work in recent months with our allies and partners in Europe and Asia," said the official. "The president, as you know, has been coordinating closely with our Indo-Pacific partners to support the solidarity. And of course, just less than two weeks ago, President Biden convened a secure video meeting of the Quad leaders of Australia, India, Japan, and the United States to discuss the war against Ukraine and the implications for the Indo-Pacific," the official added.

    • March 15, 2022 / 06:40 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | US working towards global coalition far beyond G7, NATO partners: White House

      The Biden administration is working to build a global coalition far beyond G7 and NATO partners, the White House has said. Some of the biggest countries like China, India, Brazil and Mexico are not part of America's economic warfare against Russia, but that does not undermine the efforts of the Biden administration against Moscow, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday.

      "Not just China, but some of the biggest countries in the world like India or Brazil, some countries in Latin America like Mexico, they are not part of this economic warfare against Russia. Is this something that undermines the effort from the White House and European countries? "I would say it doesn't undermine our efforts. We have been working to build a global coalition far beyond the G7 and our NATO partners, and had a great deal of success in that. And every country has to decide where they want to stand, where they want to be as we look and the history books are written," Psaki said during her daily news conference.

      "As we have seen, the impact of the president's leadership on the global stage and the economic consequences that have been put into place have led Russia and the Russian economy to be on the brink of collapse. And there's no question that over time, that will have an impact," she said in response to a question. China is unlikely to be very helpful to Russia during these economic sanctions, Psaki said. "I think what we are looking at here, one is if China were to decide to be an economic provider or to take additional steps there to Russia, they only make up 15 to 20 per cent of the world's economy.

      The G7 countries make up more than 50 per cent. So, there are a range of tools at our disposal and coordination with our European partners should we need to use them," she said. "I think what we are looking at here, one is if China were to decide to be an economic provider or to take additional steps there to Russia, they only make up 15 to 20 per cent of the world's economy. But this is an area that the United States is watching closely, Psaki said, asserting that there would be consequences for China if it provides military supply to Russia.

    • March 15, 2022 / 06:30 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | UK says Russia could be planning chemical or biological attack on Ukraine

      Britain's Defence Ministry said in a tweet on Monday that Russia could be planning to use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine in response to a staged fake attack on Russian troops. It cited no evidence to support the assertion in what it called an intelligence update. U.S. officials have made similar statements. The Twitter post said "Such an operation could take the form of a faked attack, a staged 'discovery' of agents or munitions or fabricated evidence of alleged Ukrainian planning to use such weapons."

      It said the Defence Ministry had seen no evidence to support Russia's accusations that Ukraine planned to use chemical and biological weapons. The United Nations on Friday said it had no evidence Ukraine had a biological weapons program while Washington and its allies accused Russia of spreading the unproven claim as a possible prelude to launching its own biological or chemical attacks. Speaking to reporters on Friday, U.S. President Joe Biden warned Russia that it would pay a "severe price" if its military should use chemical weapons against Ukraine.

    • March 15, 2022 / 06:20 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | US warns China not to help Russia as anti-war protest disrupts state TV

      The United States warned China after "intense" talks on Monday against helping Moscow in its invasion of Ukraine, while an anti-war protester interrupted Russian state TV news in an extraordinary act of dissent. Moscow has not captured any of the 10 biggest cities in Ukraine since beginning its incursion on Feb. 24, the most significant attack on a European state since World War Two.

      It calls its actions a "special military operation" to "denazify" the country and has asked for military and economic aid from Beijing, according to U.S. officials. Moscow denies that, saying it has sufficient resources to fulfil all of its aims. China's foreign ministry labelled the reports on assistance as "disinformation." China had signalled willingness to provide aid to Russia, a U.S. official said, as national security adviser Jake Sullivan met with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome.

      "We have communicated very clearly to Beijing that we won't stand by," State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters on Monday. "We will not allow any country to compensate Russia for its losses." The seven-hour meeting was "intense" and reflected "the gravity of the moment," according to a U.S. official.

    • March 15, 2022 / 06:08 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Ukraine-Russia talks to continue today: Volodymyr Zelensky

      Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said late on Monday that negotiations with Russia are to continue on Tuesday. Zelensky also said he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett as part of a negotiation effort to end the war with Russia "with a fair peace." "Our delegation also worked on this in negotiations with the Russian party," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "Pretty good, as I was told. But let's see. They will continue tomorrow."

    • March 15, 2022 / 06:03 AM IST

      Good morning! Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of Russia Ukraine war. We will bring you all the news, developments and analysis on the conflict. Stay tune with Moneycontrol.com

