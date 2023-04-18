Fuel prices on April 18: Petrol and diesel rates remain unchanged in major metros

Fuel prices today

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) did not change the fuel prices on April 18. Therefore, the petrol and diesel rates continue to remain the same at the prevailing prices in major metros across India.

In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 96.72 per litre while diesel is selling at Rs 89.62 a litre. On the other hand, in Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 106.31, while diesel prices are Rs 94.27.

In Chennai, prices of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 102.63/litre and Rs 94.24/litre, respectively, while in Kolkata both fuels are priced at Rs 106.03/litre and Rs 92.76/litre, respectively.

In other news, oil prices held steady in early trading on Tuesday after falling 2% in the previous session, with markets awaiting the release of economic data in China, looking for signs of economic recovery and growth to offset weakening demand elsewhere.

Brent crude was flat at $84.76 a barrel at 0004 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate was up 5 cents at $80.88 a barrel.

Prices dropped on Monday as the dollar strengthened on expectations of a possible May interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve that could dampen economic recovery hopes.

China will release gross domestic product (GDP) data at 0200 GMT, with retail sales and industrial production data also due later in the day.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has forecast that China will account for most of 2023 demand growth.

(With Input from Reuters)