CoinSwitch Kuber ropes in Zilingo's former CFO Ramesh Bafna as finance head

Ramesh Bafna.

Former chief financial officer (CFO) of Zilingo Ramesh Bafna has joined Coinswitch Kuber, a crypto investment platform which turned unicorn last year.

This comes at a time when Zilingo has been struggling with financial irregularities and alleged sexual harassment claims, leading to the ouster of its co-founder Ankiti Bose. Its shareholders are now in a wait-and-watch mode after the company's board meeting ended inconclusively on June 20.

In his previous roles, Bafna has worked with e-commerce companies such as Myntra and Flipkart and IT services major Wipro.

Bafna takes over the CFO role from Sarmad Nazki who has decided to pursue other opportunities, said the company in a statement.

“I have been following the fintech space for years and am fascinated by the potential it holds for India. I am delighted to join CoinSwitch and contribute to our mission to ‘make money equal for all’ in a sustainable, profitable way,” said Ramesh Bafna, Chief Financial Officer, CoinSwitch.

Coinswitch has been strengthening its management team with leadership appointments including Ashish Chandra (General Counsel), Jayram Krishnan (Vice President, Product), Jayadevan PK (Senior Director, Communication and Content), Nishant Das (Global Head of Talent Acquisition), R. Venkatesh (Senior Vice President, Public Policy), and Zeeshan Ramlan (Director and Head of HR).