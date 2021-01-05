MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Learn about financing for FPOs on Commodity ki Paathshala on January 5, 2021 at 5 pm . Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

CMS Info Systems to set up 3,000 ATMs for SBI by March; to invest Rs 200 crore

The outsourced model or Brown Level ATM (BLA) is managed by the service provider on behalf of bank. Most of these ATMs are offsite ATMs.

PTI
January 05, 2021 / 02:57 PM IST
ATM (Representative Image)

ATM (Representative Image)

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

CMS Info Systems will set up 3,000 ATMs by March for State Bank of India (SBI) as the country''s largest lender looks to expand the outsourced model.

The outsourced model or Brown Level ATM (BLA) is managed by the service provider on behalf of bank. Most of these ATMs are offsite ATMs.

"CMS has received mandate from SBI for a deployment of 3,000 ATMs. As a part of the term sheet, CMS will select the site, deploy ATMs, provide cash management services, regular maintenance, and upkeep of ATMs," CMS Info Systems President Manjunath Rao told PTI.

With this, he said, total number of BLAs under CMS Info Systems would increase to 5,000.

He said the company would invest Rs 200 crore for putting up new ATMs and hire 2,000 employees for managing these sites.

Close

Related stories

The contract is valid for seven years, extendable up to three years on mutual agreement, he said.

Asked about revenue generation from this contract, he said, it should be through transactions and this part of business should be profitable in the next five years.

CMS provides end-to-end ATM management service. Besides CMS, the other major players in ATM management are AGS Transact, SIS and Writers Corp.

According to data from the Reserve Bank of India, the banking system had 1,13,981 onsite ATMs and 96,068 offsite ATMs at the end of September 2020.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Companies
first published: Jan 5, 2021 02:57 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | We are in no way inferior to Pfizer, says Bharat Biotech on backlash; World's biggest vaccination programme to begin, says PM Modi

Coronavirus Essential | We are in no way inferior to Pfizer, says Bharat Biotech on backlash; World's biggest vaccination programme to begin, says PM Modi

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.