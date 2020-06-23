App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 04:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ClearTax to enter lending space, will tie-up with NBFCs to service SME loans

Archit Gupta, founder and CEO at ClearTax said the plan was not recent, but was accelerated due to the pandemic

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

ClearTax is reportedly looking at partnering with non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) to enter the lending business. The company has created a separate division for this purpose.

It plans to provide loans to under serviced small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in FY21, Business Standard reported.

“Through our association with SMEs we realised that their access to credit is low, but due to COVID-19 businesses are in need of credit. We will be partnering with lenders for now as we don’t have our NBFC licence,” Archit Gupta, founder and CEO at ClearTax, told the paper.

Close

Gupta said the plan was not recent, but was accelerated due to the pandemic.

related news

On the business-side, Gupta said online tax filings have dropped, but is expected to pick up once more businesses re-open. The company said it in fact gained market share in the space.

“There has been a rapid growth from the chartered accountant (CA) business in areas that have been more affected by the coronavirus such as Maharashtra and Gujarat. We are hopeful that things will normalise around September,” he added.

To keep business running, ClearTax has allowed employees to extend work from home option till September. It is also looking to hire more employees in the research and development division this year, Gupta stated. He however ruled out any fund raising by the company this year.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 23, 2020 04:16 pm

tags #Business #ClearTax #company

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Did well in spite of constraints, see good uptick in rural markets: Hero MotorCorp's Pawan Munjal

Did well in spite of constraints, see good uptick in rural markets: Hero MotorCorp's Pawan Munjal

In Pics | Here are the visa categories affected by Donald Trump's new executive order

In Pics | Here are the visa categories affected by Donald Trump's new executive order

WTO says record trade plunge could have been worse

WTO says record trade plunge could have been worse

most popular

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.