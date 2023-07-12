English
    Cipla Q1 PAT seen up 15.6% YoY to Rs 793.7 cr: Nirmal Bang

    July 12, 2023 / 12:24 PM IST
    Nirmal Bang has come out with its first quarter (April - June’ 24) earnings estimates for the Pharmaceutical sector. The brokerage house expects Cipla to report net profit at Rs 793.7 crore up 15.6% year-on-year (up 21.4% quarter-on-quarter).

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 14.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 7.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 6.171.7 crore, according to Nirmal Bang.

    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 17.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 14.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,339.3 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

