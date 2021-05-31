MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

CII elects T V Narendran as new president

T V Narendran takes over from Uday Kotak, Managing Director, and Chief Executive Officer, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.

PTI
May 31, 2021 / 03:13 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Industry chamber CII on Monday said it has elected T V Narendran, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Steel Ltd,  as its new president for 2021-22.

He takes over from Uday Kotak, Managing Director, and Chief Executive Officer, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.

Narendran "has assumed office as the President of CII for 2021-22," it said.

In a statement, it said that Narendran has been engaged with CII for many years at the state, regional and national level.

He was the Chairman of CII Eastern Region during 2016-17 and has led CII National Committees on Leadership and Human Resources besides being Chairman of CII Jharkhand.

Close

It also said that Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director of Bajaj Finserv Ltd, is now the President-designate of the chamber for 2021-

Further Pawan Munjal, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, Hero MotoCorp Ltd., takes over as CII Vice President for 2021-22, it added.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #CII #Companies #T V Narendran #Tata Steel
first published: May 31, 2021 03:14 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.