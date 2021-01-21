MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 4pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

CCL Products Q3 PAT seen up 11.1% YoY to Rs. 52.2 cr: Yes Securities

Net Sales are expected to increase by 8 percent Y-o-Y (up 1.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 326.9 crore, according to Yes Securities.

January 21, 2021 / 03:57 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Yes Securities has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for the Consumer Staples sector. The brokerage house expects CCL Products to report net profit at Rs. 52.2 crore up 11.1% year-on-year (up 9.9% quarter-on-quarter).


Net Sales are expected to increase by 8 percent Y-o-Y (up 1.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 326.9 crore, according to Yes Securities.


Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 282.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 93.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 81.7 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


 
TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #CCL Products #consumer staples #earnings #Result Poll #Yes Securities
first published: Jan 21, 2021 03:57 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India begins vaccine exports to 6 nations; Covaxin recipients to be monitored after 2 doses, says ICMR

Coronavirus Essential | India begins vaccine exports to 6 nations; Covaxin recipients to be monitored after 2 doses, says ICMR

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.