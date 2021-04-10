How to maintain your car during a lockdown

The best way to ensure that cars run well is by, well, keeping them running. While it’s unclear whether a prolonged state of lockdown may be enforced in major urban hotspots, most people, particularly those in the private sector will continue to work from home for the foreseeable future. And given that curfews are already beginning to be put in place, this means that privately owned cars are going to spend a lot of time being inert and this can lead to a lot of issues.

Rodent infestation, rusting of parts, battery discharging – keeping the internal combustion engine in homeostasis can seem like a daunting task. Except it just requires a few key measures.

Driving your car once a week

This one is pretty simple to execute and allows you to shake off some cabin fever. Meticulously scheduled driving intervals keep all the cogs working in order and avoids rusting of parts like brake discs and calipers. Rusting can cause brakes to not perform optimally and develop a creaking sound that might force you to replace them. In order to do this, it’s best to go for a drive where the car doesn’t idle excessively, and judicious braking inputs are provided in order to shake off the rust. If you happen to be too busy to take the car for a spin, it’s best to turn it on and keep it idling for 10-15 minutes. Once on, it’s best to give the car’s electronic functions a quick rundown, including the power windows, air conditioner, and infotainment system, if your car has one.

Refill air in the tyres

Tyre maintenance is an integral part of keeping your car in good running order. Tyres can lose air over a prolonged period of time and the weight of the car can cause a tyre to develop flat spots due to remaining stationery in one position for so long. Keep a tyre pressure gauge handy, along with an air pressure pump, just in case a nearby petrol station or repair shop is shut.

Beware of rodents

Rodents have a way of identifying cars that have been lying unused for a while. The best way to deter them is by using mousetraps, rodent repellent sprays including peppermint oil. Frequently starting the car also prevents rodents from nesting inside the engine bay. Blocking air intakes and exhaust outlets is another way of keeping out the rodents.

Keep the parking brake disengaged if parked on a flat surface

The handbrake, if left engaged for a prolonged period can also lead to the binding of brake pads to the brake rotors due to excessive rusting. By all means, use the handbrake if your car is parked on a steep surface, but if possible, try using a tyre stopper instead. If you happen to have your own garage, ensure that all potential access points for rodents are sealed shut.

Keep it under wraps

This goes without saying, but if you don’t have sheltered parking space at your residence, ensure that your car isn’t constantly exposed to direct sunlight, as it can damage the integrity of the paint job. Instead of removing the cover with one swipe, try and roll it gently instead, as the friction between the cover and small dust particles can lead to micro scratches on the car’s surface.

Keep the insides clean

Once a week, ensure that your car is aired out. Take a portable vacuum cleaner and clean out the edges of the car seats, as leftover food crumbs can decay and cause the locked interiors to smell foul.

Change the oil

Engine oil has protective additives like corrosion inhibitors which are important in keeping a car’s engine healthy. Most in-built oil change indicators base the intervals on the distance covered by the car. However, in the event of a prolonged lockdown, it’s best to change it after 90 days, so as to retain the potency of the oil’s protective components.

Check other components

The drive belts and hoses inside a car can dry up due to constant exposure to heat (often generated by the engine) or prolonged disuse and this can cause cracks to appear. Hence, it’s important to do a thorough check-up and if possible take it to the local service centre. If you wish to be really thorough, flush out the brakes’ hydraulic fluid, as it can collect water over time. An easy way to check for the efficacy of your brakes? Have the car roll freely at a very low speed. If it struggles to do so, it’s time to get the brakes checked.