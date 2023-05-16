Byappanahalli-KR Pura section to be operational by July 15: Bengaluru Metro MD

Byappanahalli-KR Pura section will particularly benefit techies traveling to and from the Whitefield/ITPB tech corridor. Twitter/@WF_Watcher

Bengaluru Metro's long-awaited Byappanahalli-KR Pura Metro section (2Km) will be operational by July 15.

The completion of the missing link will connect Kengeri-Byappanahalli corridor (25.7Km) to the recently inaugurated Whitefield-KR Puram Metro section (13.7 km). This will eliminate the need for passengers to rely on feeder buses between Byappanahalli and KR Pura.

"Track-laying is currently progressing from both Byappanahalli and Jyothipura (Benniganahalli) sides, and it is expected to be completed by the end of this month," Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) Managing Director Anjum Parwez told Moneycontrol.

"Traction, signalling, and other related work will be finished by June 15, and trial runs will follow. Since the distance is short, trial runs can be completed quickly, and the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety will be invited for inspection by the end of June. Commercial operations of the KR Pura- Byappanahalli section will be commenced by July 15," he said.

"We have also roped in a new contractor, Godrej, in addition to the existing firm Starworth to complete the station work at Jyothipura (between KR Pura and Byappanahalli stations). Station work is being carried out simultaneously on both sides of the road, and interior work is nearing completion," said Parwez.

Jyothipura station near KR Pura

The delay in getting permission from the traffic police to complete station façade work caused some delays, according to the Metro chief. "Tin factory area is a congested area but we are expected to get the police permission by this week, which will help us to complete the station work without further delays," added Parwez.

The completion of the 2km section will significantly boost the daily ridership of the Bengaluru Metro. The Byappanahalli-KR Pura section will particularly benefit techies traveling to and from the Whitefield/ITPB tech corridor.

Parwez said that Bengaluru Metro's current ridership of 5.9-6 lakh passengers is expected to increase to 6.7 lakh after the missing link is completed.

"At present, average daily ridership of the KR Pura-Whitefield section is 26,000-27,000, which increases to around 28,000 during weekends/holidays mainly by those going to shopping malls," said Parwez.

Asked whether the completion of the KR Pura-Byappanahalli section of the Purple Line would result in a frequency reduction due to shortage of trains, he stated that they were currently working on ways to minimize the impact on passengers.

Whitefield is Bengaluru's first tech corridor to be connected by Metro, but the KR Pura-Byappanahalli section is yet to be connected. The missing link between Byappanahalli and KR Puram is a major inconvenience for those staying in other parts of the city and traveling to work in Whitefield.

