Buy Tube Investment of India; target of Rs 1306: Geojit

Geojit is bullish on Tube Investment of India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1306 in its research report dated July 14, 2021.

July 15, 2021 / 01:42 PM IST
 
 
Geojit's research report on Tube Investment of India


Tube Investment of India (TII) is a flagship company of Murugappa group. It is one of the leading product manufacturers for major industries such as Automotive, Railway, Construction, Mining, etc. TIIs strategy to de-risk from the auto sector (Revenue mix of 70%) and concentrate more on industrial segments through acquisitions or inorganic growth, to support long term revenue visibility. Acquisition of CG Industrial & Power Co, which provides power and industrial system related service in India, and abroad will enhance TII’s product portfolio and revenue mix. TII’s entry into 3W electric manufacturing will mark the group’s foray into automobile manufacturer from an ancillary player. It is planning to start production & selling electric 3W by Q4FY22.


Outlook


Given the strong fundamentals and strategic change adopted in the company’s segment mix, we value TII on a consolidated basis and recommend Buy rating with a target price of Rs1,306 at CMP.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Geojit #Recommendations #Tube Investment of India
first published: Jul 15, 2021 01:42 pm

