Buy Trident; target of Rs 73: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on TRIDENT

Trident (TRID) reported a strong performance in the Home Textile and Paper segments, driven by robust demand with the easing of pandemic woes. The demand trend in Home Textile is expected to continue, with major export demand bouncing back in FY22E. While we maintain our FY22 earnings estimate, on factoring in a) the growth opportunity with the normalization of business operations as well as b) an improving demand outlook, we increase our FY23E/FY24E earnings estimate by 11%/9%. We maintain our Buy rating.

Outlook

We value TRID at 25x FY24E EPS to arrive at our TP of INR73. We maintain our Buy rating. .

