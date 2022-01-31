MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Buy Trident; target of Rs 73: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Trident has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 73 in its research report dated January 20, 2022.

    Broker Research
    January 31, 2022 / 04:01 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on TRIDENT


    Trident (TRID) reported a strong performance in the Home Textile and Paper segments, driven by robust demand with the easing of pandemic woes. The demand trend in Home Textile is expected to continue, with major export demand bouncing back in FY22E. While we maintain our FY22 earnings estimate, on factoring in a) the growth opportunity with the normalization of business operations as well as b) an improving demand outlook, we increase our FY23E/FY24E earnings estimate by 11%/9%. We maintain our Buy rating.


     


    Outlook


    We value TRID at 25x FY24E EPS to arrive at our TP of INR73. We maintain our Buy rating. .

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Trident
    first published: Jan 31, 2022 04:01 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.